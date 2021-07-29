Thousands of dollars left in Crime Stoppers "Gun Violence Fund"

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities says you can remain anonymous and still be eligible for reward money.

MOLINE, Ill. — As of late July, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities still has thousands of dollars left in it's reward fund for tips on gun crimes.

Crime Stoppers Board of Directors established the "Gun Violence Fund" last year. It started with $20,000 and still has about half left.

The money is paid out for tips that lead to an arrest in gun crimes, like the shooting that killed 18-year-old Malik Horne on Friday, July 23 in Silvis.

"We do offer rewards for the incident that happened in Silvis last week. If something happens this evening, tomorrow, a month ago- any gun crime, we want to pay," said Detective Jon Leach. "We want to give as much as we can, so we can help out the local law enforcement agencies."

Police said you can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.