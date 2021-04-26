Prison guard assaulted at Iowa's Anamosa State Penitentiary

A correctional officer at Anamosa State Penitentiary was assaulted by an inmate while she was handing out medications.

ANAMOSA, Iowa — A correctional officer at Anamosa State Penitentiary was assaulted by an inmate while she was handing out medications.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said it was around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, April 24 when the female officer was put into a chokehold by an inmate.

Department spokesman Cord Overton said additional staff in the area responded and helped take control of the attacking inmate. The officer suffered bruising but was not seriously injured.

The Anamosa State Penitentiary is a maximum and medium security prison that has about 950 offenders, according to the Department of Corrections. There are about 320 staff members.