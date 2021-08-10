Year-long manhunt for suspect in deadly Princeton shooting ends, says police

More than a year later, the person police say is responsible for killing one person and leaving another injured in a shooting is in custody.

PRINCETON, Ill. — The search for a shooter who killed one person and left another injured in Princeton, Illinois has come to an end, according to a statement from the city's chief of police.

Two people were shot on July 1, 2020 at the Hillview Mobile Home Park, located on the west side of Princeton, said Princeton Police Chief Tom Kammerer. Both were taken to the hospital; Caleb Conrath died from his injuries. His mother's wounds were not life-threatening.

Kammerer said the man accused in the shooting, Davijon Robinson from Kewanee, was arrested on Monday, August 9, more than a year after the shooting.

Robinson was identified by witnesses at the scene, said Kammerer. Witnesses also described seeing a dark-colored Nissan Altima. During their search, police saw the Nissan and tried to pull it over to no avail. After searching for several more hours, Robinson was located, but he eluded arrest.

The Princeton Police Department and the US Marshal's Service investigated tips and continued seeking Robinson's whereabouts. He was ultimately found more than a year later in Decatur, Illinois, which is about 130 miles northwest of where the crime took place.