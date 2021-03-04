Princeton man arrested after pizzeria burglary

Dixon police were alerted to an in-progress burglary at a local pizzeria and were able to catch the suspect after a short chase.

According to a press release from the Dixon Police Department, authorities received at 911 call reporting a burglary in progress at Al & Leda’s Pizzeria at about 12:03 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after to find a suspect fleeing westward away from the business. Officers from DPD, Illinois State Police, and the Lee County Sheriff's Office then formed a perimeter around the area.

A DPD canine was able to track the man to a vehicle west of the pizzeria, where he was attempting to hide by laying in the back seat.

When officers approached and told the man to exit the vehicle, he proceeded to drive away, nearly striking an officer in the process.

The search for the runaway vehicle intensified, and it was later found and stopped in the 100 block of West Morgan Street, where officers were able to peacefully arrest the suspect.