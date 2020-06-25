Man arrested after fiery standoff near Grinnell

The suspect, 49-year-old Dwaine Bauman, is being held at the Poweshiek County Jail.

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — A man faces three counts of arson following a fiery standoff in rural Poweshiek County Wednesday afternoon, deputies said.

First responders were called to a home southeast of Grinnell around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, after family remembers said 49-year-old Dwaine Bauman was acting strangely and armed with a gun.

Deputies said when they tried to reach out to Bauman, he became aggressive, beginning a standoff where he fired his weapon multiple times. They said nobody was hurt.

According to the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office, Bauman then lit a home, barn, two vehicles and nearly 100 hay bales on fire, all of which were destroyed.

Bauman was later taken into custody, and is in the Poweshiek County Jail.