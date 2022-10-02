The costume was in luggage lost by an airline on a team trip. After the missing suitcase was dropped off Tuesday evening, someone stole the bag off the porch.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dillon T. Pickle, the beloved — if somewhat controversial — Portland Pickles mascot is missing.

According to the baseball team, the mascot costume was in checked luggage that got lost on the way back from a trip to the Dominican Republic. Dillon was supposed to make it back to Portland on Jan. 31 but never got past customs at JFK.

After a series of frantic tweets from the team gained attention online, Delta Airlines eventually found the missing bag and dropped it off at the Pickles' headquarters off 92nd Avenue in Southeast Portland on Tuesday.

But the team's relief was short-lived. The delivery service didn't notify them of the after hours drop-off, and in the early hours of Wednesday morning, someone grabbed the bag off the front porch.

A very disappointing twist. Dillon was found by @Delta and delivered to our office after hours, with no notification. At 4:58AM, this person stole him off the front porch.

The picklenapper was captured on a doorbell security camera video, which the Pickles shared to their 28,000 followers.

The hunt for the missing pickle set off a firestorm of support on social media Wednesday, as fans ranging from Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty to Pickles co-owner and former Seahawk Jon Ryan to baseball teams across the country urged people to keep their eyes peeled for a 6-foot tall pickle in a baseball uniform.

There is rarely a dill moment with this team, which has made headline-making social media stunts their bread and butter, but the Pickles insist the heist is real. Portland police confirm the team filed a police report.

"We are well aware that we're known for being kind of goofy and having some antics on social media, but this is not a stunt," said Assistant GM Parker Huffman. "I think they probably weren't aware of what they were stealing, just saw a big package and took it. I'm sure they'll be pretty shocked when they find out what's inside."

Again, we call on the Portland community help to find Dillon and return him to us.

Huffman said the package also contained some of the GM's personal items.

The team is offering a reward for Dillon's return, no questions asked.

They hope to have him back as soon as possible so he can make the University of Portland's mascot night.