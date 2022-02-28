RICO authorities find homemade bomb after explosion in Port Byron

After an explosion started a small grass fire in Port Byron, local authorities found a live homemade bomb and materials.

PORT BYRON, Ill. — An investigation into homemade bombs is underway in Port Byron after local authorities found a live device at the site of an explosion Sunday afternoon.

According to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, at about 1:37 p.m. on Feb. 27, deputies, alongside the Port Byron Fire Department, responded to the 2500 block of 214th Street after reports of an explosion and resulting grass fire.

The incident occurred in a ditch on the west side of the road, across the street from the Falcon Farms mobile home park.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames as deputies began examining the scene, where they located materials commonly used for homemade explosives, as well as a bomb device that was determined to be live and dangerous. The Quad Cities Bomb Squad was called in to remove the device and begin their investigation.

Deputies searched the area, finding debris from other explosions officials say is consistent with homemade explosives.

The search and further canvassing found that there had previously been other explosions during the past few weeks at different times throughout the day.

There is no information on a suspect at this time. The sheriff's office reminded the public that if they see any suspicious device, they avoid approaching it and call local law enforcement.