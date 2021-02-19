Police seek tips from public in sexual assault investigation

A 22-year-old man from Moline is facing criminal charges related to sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

MOLINE, Ill. — A 22-year-old man from Moline is facing criminal charges related to sexual assault of a child.

Moline Police Detective Jon Leach said the charges were brought down after investigators got word that a child younger than 13 had been the victim of predatory criminal sexual assault in February of 2021.

Investigators combed through evidence on social media and conducted interviews that led to the arrest of Bachman Schmidt, according to Detective Leach.

Bachman was held in the Rock Island County Jail on $200,000 bond, facing one charge of predatory criminal sexual assault and another of possession of child pornography.