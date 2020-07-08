Police searching for man who hit squad car, fled officers in Rock Falls

Police are searching for a man they say fled from officers and hit a squad car.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Editor's note: The photo attached to this story is not recent and is courtesy of the Dixon Police Department.

Officers chased Donald E. Powell, 34, in Rock Falls, Illinois Friday morning, Aug. 7, 2020, a statement from the Dixon Police Department said. Powell fled officers and hit a Lee County Sheriff's Department squad car, according to the statement. He then ran away.

Powell was last seen near Progress Drive and Dutch Road in Dixon just after 10 a.m.. He has an active warrant out for his arrest in Indiana, the statement said.

Powell is described as Black, around 135 pounds with dreadlocks wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with pink writing. Police say Powell has a tattoo on his left arm.

The statement said Powell could be armed and to call 9-1-1 if he is seen.