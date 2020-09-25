Crime Scene Unit surveys East Moline property owned by person of interest in Trudy Appleby disappearance

Officers were on scene for about an hour on Friday morning.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Around a half-dozen officers surveyed the property of a recently-named person of interest in the 1996 disappearance of Trudy Appleby, a then 11-year-old from Moline.

A neighbor said police were at 3619 4th Avenue in East Moline, Illinois around 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 for about an hour with a Crime Scene Unit present. According to property records, the land is owned by 45-year-old Jamison Fisher who the Moline Police Department named a person of interest in the investigation last month.

One officer was carrying a shovel. The land is empty now, but police say there used to be a house on it. What looks like a crawl space can still be seen on the property.

It's an area police were surveying. But officers would not confirm if there is any significance to the dug out space in the search.