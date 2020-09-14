Police: Driver in stolen vehicle leads police on chase on Highway 61

A driver from Chicago who was going more than 20 miles over the speed limit led police on a chase on Highway 61 before crashing into a ditch, according to police.

A driver from Chicago who was going more than 20 miles over the speed limit led police on a chase on Highway 61 before crashing into a ditch, according to a statement from the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office.

It was around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 13 when authorities said 22-year-old Keshawn D. Hill was headed southbound near Taylor, Iowa going 87 mph in a 65 mph zone. Deputies tried to pull the vehicle over, but Hill did not stop, leading to a chase.

Deputies threw out stop sticks, deflating one of the front tires, causing it to eventually fall off. Police said the vehicle went into a ditch between Bidwell and Tipton Road.

The driver got out of the vehicle- which police said was reported stolen out of Oak Lawn, Illinois- and ran into the tree line. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, interference, felony eluding and first-degree theft.