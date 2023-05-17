Police raid East Moline house, find 15 people, 9 dogs, firearms and drugs

The search warrant was granted as part of an ongoing investigation into criminal activity at the house.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A search warrant was executed Wednesday morning on a home in East Moline, where police located 15 people living in unsanitary conditions, along with 9 dogs, firearms and drugs.

According from a release from the East Moline Police Department, the department assisted with the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group (QCMEG) around 7:00 a.m. May 17 at 724 20th Ave. The search warrant was granted as part of an ongoing investigation into criminal activity at the house.

Police located 15 people inside the house and garage. Nine dogs (5 adults and 4 puppies) were located as well. Those animals were transported to the Rock Island County Animal Shelter in Milan.

Officers also located firearms and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine.

Due to the living conditions that were observed by the responding officers, they requested the assistance of the City of East Moline Health and the city Inspections departments. After their inspection, the home was deemed uninhabitable due to the unsanitary conditions, and was boarded up.

Three men were arrested in connection to the raid:

Darren L. Abney, 53, was arrested on a Henry County warrant on failure to appear on possession of meth, no certificate or title, operating an uninsured vehicle, unlawful possession of cannabis, and failure to secure new registration.

Dean C. Johnson, 31, was arrested on a Henry County warrant of failure to appear on aggravated identity theft.

Leon H. Starberg Jr., 43, was arrested on unlawful possession of firearms, and possession with intent to deliver meth.

The Moline/East Moline Crisis Containment Unit, the Illinois State Police, and the City of East Moline Maintenance Services Department assisted with this incident.