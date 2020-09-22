Police: Man fled after firing at deputies in Atkinson, last seen in Geneseo

A heavy police presence was reported on Henry Street in Atkinson, Tuesday morning, September 22.

ATKINSON, Ill — Police are searching for a man who they say fired a gun at deputies during an attempted traffic stop.

Henry County Sheriff's deputies tried to stop 30-year-old Jeffery Ryan Blunk around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22. according to a statement from Deputy Chief Gene Karzin from the Geneseo Police Department. Blunk "fired a shot from a shotgun at deputies," and then fled on foot.

The deputies did not return fire, said Karzin.

Police in have blocked off a portion of Route 6 in Atkinson.

The US Marshal's Service, the Illinois Department of Corrections, the Illinois State Police, the Henry County Sheriff's Department and the Geneseo Police Department are all working together "in the ongoing search for this individual," said the statement.

Blunk was last seen wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants, his hair is bleached blonde.

Blunk was last spotted in Geneseo, which is about 10 miles from Atkinson. The two towns are connected via Interstate 80 and Route 6.

The Geneseo School District was placed on a lockdown. Parents were notified via phone call from the superintendent. The directive came from the Geneseo Police Department. Students were not permitted to be released unless with a parent.

Karzin said the lockdown was issued out of "an abundance of caution."