Standoff in rural Rock Island County ends peacefully when suspect surrenders

Police were at a scene near Barstow Road just before 9 a.m. Monday.

BARSTOW, Ill. — Police were at a scene just south of Barstow, Illinois' fire station around 9 a.m. Monday.

A man had locked himself in a house for more than an hour and a half. He surrendered peacefully just before 11 a.m.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office said there was a federal warrant out for the man's arrest on a weapons charge.

A woman was inside the house as well, but it is currently unclear what her relationship was with the man.

