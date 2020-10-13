x
Police: Moline man arrested after attempting to use a homemade flamethrower on his neighbors

A Moline man was arrested after allegedly using a flamethrower to burn cars, a building, and a neighbor.
Credit: Moline PD

MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline man is behind bars after police say he was seen running down an alley with a flame thrower, actively attempting to use it on buildings, cars, and people.

Paul Taylor 61, of Moline, was arrested on Sunday, October 10 for attempted arson and aggravated assault.

A witness told police a neighbor was seen running down their alley with a flame thrower, attempting to burn an occupied garage, two parked cars, and a neighbor. 

The suspect, 61-year-old Paul R Taylor of Moline, was identified and located at his residence nearby.

A search warrant was obtained for Taylor’s residence, where investigators located a homemade flame thrower and fire accelerants. 

There were no injuries reported.

Taylor was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated arson and aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0406.

