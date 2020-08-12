Police: Man wanted for murder after deadly shooting outside Rock Island business

Police in Rock Island are searching for a 19-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 27-year-old on December 1.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Police in Rock Island are searching for a 19-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 27-year-old on December 1.

The deadly shooting happened in outside a business, Riverside Liquor, in the 2400 block of 7th Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said 27-year-old Imanuel Nduwayezu was shot and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Nearly one week later, detectives got a warrant for 19-year-old Thadeus Sincere Gray. Thadeus is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 185 pounds.

At the scene on December 1, an employee at Riverside Liquor said she heard the gunshots.

"I was working, all of a sudden we heard bam, bam, bam. It sounded like somebody punching the building actually," said the employee. "And when I came to the door, I saw a man on the sidewalk next to the building bleeding."

Security cameras reportedly caught the incident on tape.

Thadeus is believed to be with a 17-year-old endangered runaway, Midanney Shandi Mae Bernauer, said Deputy Chief of Police, Richard T. Landi.

"Indications are that Bernauer is with Gray voluntarily and was last seen on December 1st at her home in Rock Island," said Deputy Chief Landi's statement.