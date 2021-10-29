Police make an arrest in Davenport strip club shooting

The shooting took place early in the morning at Deja Vu Showgirls on Sunday, October 17th.

Rock Island and Davenport Police have made an arrest in connection to the shooting that took place at Deja Vu Showgirls on Grand Avenue, south of 53rd Street in Davenport.

Thursday, October 28th at 9:45 p.m., the Davenport Police Department announced both they and the Rock Island Police Department arrested 28-year-old Lance M. Johnson in Rock Island. He's been charged with first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Early in the morning Sunday, October 17th, police were called to Deja Vu Showgirls where they found one victim. 35 year-old Samuel Wires from Davenport was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Johnson was held in the Rock Island County Jail.