Police looking for East Moline woman facing felony gun charges

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The East Moline Police Department is looking for a woman who is facing two felony gun charges related to an shooting last week where one person was injured.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1500 block of 11th Avenue just after 11 p.m., July 3, 2020, according to a statement from East Moline police. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, the statement said.

Police have a warrant for Candice Leshoure, 36, from East Moline who is being charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm related to the shooting.