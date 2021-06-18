Police search for suspect after being led on car, foot chase across state lines

Police say the chase started in Bettendorf and ended on the I-80 East exit ramp near Rapids City.

RAPIDS CITY, Ill. — Police are searching for a suspect after being led on a chase from Bettendorf to Rapids City.

Bettendorf Police say they made a traffic stop shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, June 18. According to police, that's when the car took off, leading police on a chase through Iowa and into Illinois.

Police laid spikes out on I-80 East to try and stop the car. Eventually, the car ended up in a ditch on the Rapids City exit ramp where police say the three suspects took off on foot.

News 8 was on the scene, where we saw K9 units searching in tall grass. Units from both the the Rock Island County and Scott County Sheriffs offices were also on scene.

Police say two of the three suspects were caught, but one remains on the lose. According to police, the suspect is not believed to be dangerous.