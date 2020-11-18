x
Police investigating homicide in Moline, man in custody

One man is dead and another man is in custody after a reported homicide News 8 is working to confirm additional details.
MOLINE, Ill — One man is dead and another man is in custody after a reported homicide in Moline Tuesday night.

Just before 11 p.m. Nov. 17, police received reports of the "suspicious death" of a man in a private residence, according to the Moline Police Department.

One man is in custody. 

Police have not yet confirmed the identities of the victim or suspect to News 8. The location of the homicide has also not yet been confirmed. 

WQAD is working to confirm additional details.

This is a developing article and will be updated.