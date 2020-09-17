Police investigating 2 bomb threats made toward Muscatine Walgreens

An unidentified male caller made two separate bomb threats toward the Muscatine Walgreens. Both of the caller's time frames have passed without incident.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Police Department is investigating two bomb threats that were made toward Walgreens.

An unidentified male caller made two separate bomb threats within 24 hours toward the store at 1703 Park Avenue in Muscatine, a statement from police said.

Both of the caller's time frames have passed without any incident.

The first call was received Wednesday, Sept. 16 at around 5 p.m. and the second on Thursday just after 10 a.m.

Muscatine police are continuing to work with Walgreens staff.