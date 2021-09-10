Police seek information from public on Ascentra Credit Union robbery

The bank robbery occurred Thursday afternoon at the Brady Street location.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department asked the public for information Friday regarding a robbery reported Thursday, Sept. 9 at Ascentra Credit Union.

The robbery occurred at about 2:30 p.m. at Ascentra's 1800 Brady St. branch, according to a news release from the department.

The robber, according to police, entered the credit union, indicated he or she was armed and demanded money from a teller. The subject took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to a news release from Ascentra, police effectively handled the situation, and all staff members were reported to be safe. The branch was closed for the remainder of the day Thursday and resumed normal business hours Friday.

Investigation into the incident continues with no further information available as of Friday morning, according to police.