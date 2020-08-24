x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Crime

Police in Coal Valley investigating Davenport homicide

Police searched a home in Coal Valley Monday as part of an investigation into a homicide on Saturday in Davenport where one man died.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Police searched a home in Coal Valley, Illinois Monday as part of an investigation into a homicide in Davenport, Iowa where one man died.

The Davenport Police Department and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office searched a mobile home in the 100 block of West 10th Street, Aug. 24, 2020 as part of an investigation into a deadly Davenport shooting Saturday, Maj. Jeffery Bladel, Davenport police assistant chief said in a statement. 

It is unclear how the house is related to the fatal shooting of Sylvester Eddings, 45, Saturday.

RELATED: Davenport Police investigate after man was found dead in apartment

Bladel said the investigation is not related to the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Breasia Terrell, a missing Davenport 10-year-old girl. 

The investigation into the deadly Davenport shooting leading officers to Coal Valley is ongoing and police did not release more information. 

News 8 reached out to RICO Sheriff's who deferred us to Davenport police for information.

Credit: WQAD
The Davenport Police Department and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office searched a mobile home in the 100 block of West 10th Street, Aug. 24, 2020 as part of an investigation into a deadly Davenport shooting Saturday, Maj. Jeffery Bladel, Davenport police assistant chief said in a statement.