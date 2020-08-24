Police in Coal Valley investigating Davenport homicide

Police searched a home in Coal Valley Monday as part of an investigation into a homicide on Saturday in Davenport where one man died.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Police searched a home in Coal Valley, Illinois Monday as part of an investigation into a homicide in Davenport, Iowa where one man died.

The Davenport Police Department and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office searched a mobile home in the 100 block of West 10th Street, Aug. 24, 2020 as part of an investigation into a deadly Davenport shooting Saturday, Maj. Jeffery Bladel, Davenport police assistant chief said in a statement.

It is unclear how the house is related to the fatal shooting of Sylvester Eddings, 45, Saturday.

Bladel said the investigation is not related to the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Breasia Terrell, a missing Davenport 10-year-old girl.

The investigation into the deadly Davenport shooting leading officers to Coal Valley is ongoing and police did not release more information.