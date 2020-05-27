Police find cocaine, cash and rifle in Moline drug bust

A drug bust in Moline led police to finding cocaine, more than $1,000 cash and an AK-47 in a car, leading to the arrests of two men.

MOLINE, Ill. — A drug bust in Moline led police to finding cocaine, more than $1,000 cash and an AK-47 in a car, leading to the arrests of two men.

In a neighborhood about a half-mile south of Downtown Moline, two men were arrested during a narcotics investigation, according to Detective Jon Leach with the Moline Police Department.

Detective Leach said 33-year-old Eric Montelongo and 29-year-old Juan A. Lopez-Hernandez pulled up in the 1200 block of 15th Street on Friday, May 22 "to conduct a drug transaction." Both men had cocaine on them and investigators searched the car they were in, a 2014 Dodge Charger.

Inside the car, police said they found the AK-47 rifle, more than $1,000 cash and 41 grams of cocaine, which is about the weight of six quarters.

Montelongo and Lopez-Hernandez, both from West Liberty, were arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver. They were held in the Rock Island County Jail on $100,000 bond each.