Man arrested after fatal apartment shooting in Macomb

A woman told Macomb police that her ex-boyfriend shot and killed another man in her apartment Wednesday.

MACOMB, Ill. — One man was arrested after a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning in an apartment near the campus of Western Illinois University (WIU), according to Macomb Police Department.

Dylan Lovato of Beach Park, Illinois, is in custody after a witness, claiming Lovato is her ex-boyfriend, says he shot and killed another man laying in bed inside her apartment.

Officers responded to the incident at 4:34 a.m. after reports of a shooting at 425 N. Charles Street in Macomb.

According to the report, the woman said Lovato keyed into the apartment and shot the victim while he was laying in bed. The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead at 5:09 a.m.

Investigators said the man shot was not a Western Illinois student.

"WIU counselors are further assisting students with counseling services as many individuals have been impacted by this tragedy," said Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones.

The woman said Lovato left the apartment immediately after the shooting. He was seen traveling through Galesburg before he was stopped and arrested by a patrol officer without any incident.