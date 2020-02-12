Police arrest two Davenport teens accused of breaking into a home

Police say two teens robbed a victim inside of a house at gunpoint Monday afternoon, November 30th.
It happened around 2:30, at 15th and Leclaire, near the First Christian Church. Investigators say an 18 and 17 year-old were spotted a short time later near Arlington Avenue, just south of Locust. A short foot pursuit began and both subjects were arrested on Kirkwood Boulevard, just south of Locust. Both subjects were charged with robbery.
Police say the 17 year-old was also charged with two additional robberies from Friday, November 27th. Police say one occurred at 14th and Brown. The other occurred on 56th Street, near Marquette.