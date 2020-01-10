Police arrest 52-year-old for Moline convenience store robbery

MOLINE, Ill. — A moline man is behind bars after allegedly robbing a convenience store at gunpoint.
Police say on October 1, 2020 around 11:00 a.m. an armed robbery occured at the Eagles Nest Convenient Store, 1404 6th Avenue, Moline.
Witnesses told police a man entered the store, armed with a handgun, and fled with cash and merchandise.
Responding officers got a description and later that day found the suspect's vehicle in the 1200 block of 11th Street, Moline.
Police arrested Jimmy Johnson, 52, of Moline, and charged him with aggravated robbery. Johnson is in custody at the Rock Island County Jail pending formal charges and a court appearance on Thursday.
The investigation is still ongoing by the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information about this incident can contact police at 309-797-0401, or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the P3 Tips app.
