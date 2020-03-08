Police: Armed robberies reported at Davenport Smokin Joes, QC Mart

An armed robbery was reported at both Smokin Joes and QC Mart in Davenport over the weekend.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An armed robbery was reported at Smokin Joes and QC Mart in Davenport over the weekend.

Smokin Joes

A male suspect entered Smokin Joes at 1606 West Locust Street Saturday, Aug. 1 just after 8:30 p.m. Police say he implied he had a weapon and left the business after stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is being described as Black, 5 feet 10 inches tall, around 165 pounds and last seen wearing a white dress shirt, white pants and a blue surgical mask.

No injuries were reported.

QC Mart

A male suspect entered QC Mart at 3545 Eastern Avenue Sunday, Aug. 2 just after 9 p.m. Police say he implied he had a weapon and left the business after stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is being described as a Black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, around 130 pounds and last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants, a black stocking cap and a black face mask.

No injuries are being reported.