Police: 15-year-old charged in Davenport shooting incident

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 15-year-old boy was charged in a shots fired incident from over the weekend.

The teenager was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and felon in possession of a firearm for an incident on Friday, July 31, 2020, the Davenport Police Department said in a statement.

He is currently being held at Scott County Detention Center.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Friday Davenport police responded to reports of gunfire in the 1200 block of Perry Street. People in two vehicles were reportedly exchanging gunfire near the intersection of 12th and Perry Street, the statement said.

Officers found cartridge cases and one of the vehicles involved in the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking for information about the second vehicle involved, described as a red Ford SUV.