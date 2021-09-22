Person steals ATV, wrecks it, taken to the University of Iowa Hospital

BUFFALO, Iowa — One person is recovering after an ATV accident at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday, September 22nd.
Police responded to an ATV theft in the 400 block of 40th Avenue. Officers then responded to an ATV accident just a block away. The stolen ATV was located in a ditch, and one person was found with injuries. That person was flown to Genesis Health System and later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital.
Later Wednesday morning around 2, they were called to another accident at 40th and West Front Street where a lone motorcycle was found. Authorities believe both incidents are related.