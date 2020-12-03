Person shot in Coal Valley Wednesday night

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 10 p.m.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — A person is suffering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Coal Valley, Illinois Wednesday night.

The victim was described as a "male subject" and taken to a nearby hospital before being taken to Iowa City, Iowa, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency crews responded around 10 p.m. to the 1900 block of First Street near the Coal Valley Fire Department. A K-9 unit and five state troopers were also on scene.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.