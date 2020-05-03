People posing as utility company employees going door-to-door in Galesburg

Police say there are three people traveling together using Ameren employee identification.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Three people using Ameren employee identification were reported going door-to-door in a Galesburg neighborhood.

The three were asking to see homeowners' utility bills, according to a statement on the Galesburg Police Department's Faceook page.

The post, which was published Thursday morning, March 5, indicated that the people were seen in the 600 block of Oak Street. That neighborhood is located east of Lombard Jr. High School.

Police said Ameren does not have anyone in the area, and the City of Galesburg hasn't issued any permits for door-to-door sales.