Case of stolen valor: Iowa man allegedly makes over $4.5K by claiming to be vet

A concerned citizen went to the Henry County Sheriff's Office in May about a man allegedly pretending to be a veteran.

An Oxford Junction man was charged with fraud for allegedly getting thousands of dollars by pretending to be a veteran.

In September 2020, a benefit motorcycle ride in Mount Pleasant was held for 45-year-old Christopher Williams, who claimed to be a veteran of the Armed Forces. Police said he received over $4,500 from the ride.

It wasn't until this May that a concerned citizen came forward regarding Williams' potential act of stolen valor.

Several attempts were made to verify Williams' veteran status, but no records were ever found of him being a member of the Armed Forces, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.