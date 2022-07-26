Case of stolen valor: Iowa man allegedly makes over $4.5K by claiming to be vet

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Editor's note: The video above is from July 24, 2022.
An Oxford Junction man was charged with fraud for allegedly getting thousands of dollars by pretending to be a veteran.
In September 2020, a benefit motorcycle ride in Mount Pleasant was held for 45-year-old Christopher Williams, who claimed to be a veteran of the Armed Forces. Police said he received over $4,500 from the ride.
It wasn't until this May that a concerned citizen came forward regarding Williams' potential act of stolen valor.
Several attempts were made to verify Williams' veteran status, but no records were ever found of him being a member of the Armed Forces, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Williams was charged Monday, July 11 with second-degree fraudulent practice, a Class D felony, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.