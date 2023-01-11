Police say they found evidence of patient abuse on deceased Iowa man's phone

After 27-year-old Devin Michael Caraccio's death in mid-October, police discovered evidence of Caraccio assaulting patients on his cell phone.

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Disturbing discoveries have been made on the cell phone of a man found dead in Ottumwa in mid-October, according to a Tuesday press release from the Ottumwa Police Department.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, Ottumwa police began investigating the death of 27-year-old Devin Michael Caraccio of Centerville, Iowa.

At the time of his death, Caraccio was working at the Ottumwa Regional Health Center Hospital via a third-party group.

During the investigation into his death, police discovered photo and video evidence of Caraccio assaulting multiple patients while working in the hospital.

It's suspected that Caraccio assaulted the victims while they were asleep or unconscious. Police believe that Caraccio was acting alone in the crimes.

Hospital administration has been actively assisting Ottumwa police in their investigation.