Order of events for criminal trials in Iowa as Henry Dinkins' trial gets underway

As the trial gets underway for the death of Breasia Terrell, here is a general guideline on how criminal trials work in Iowa.

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — The State of Iowa filed its lists of witnesses and proposed exhibits on Sunday, as they prepare for the trial of the man accused of murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

90 witnesses and around 140 exhibits will be brought up in the case against Henry Dinkins, who is the girl's half-brother's father.

But how do criminal trials work in Iowa?

The Iowa Judicial Branch outlines the following order of events for criminal trials here, but are also listed below.

Criminal Trials

Criminal Trial Jury Selection— If the case proceeds to a jury trial, the parties will have the opportunity to question the prospective jurors—a process called voir dire that is used to screen jurors. In a criminal case, the jury is comprised of twelve jurors and each party may exercise strikes, which means objecting to a certain person serving on the jury. The number of strikes is determined by the level of the offense charged, ranging from four to ten. Additionally, the court may determine that alternate jurors are necessary.

Opening Statements—Following jury selection, the state will read the trial information or indictment and the defendant’s plea. Next, the state may then give an opening statement which summarizes the evidence and the charges the state will prove. The defendant may give an opening statement immediately following the state’s opening statement or wait to give an opening statement after the prosecution has finished its case.

Presentation of Evidence —After opening statements, the parties present evidence through the questioning of witnesses and introduction of evidence such as objects, documents, photos, and other items that support allegations. Each party must abide by the Iowa Rules of Evidence in doing so. These rules govern what evidence is admissible at trial and how it is presented. If a party believes the other party is not following the rules, that party may raise an objection: “I object!” The judge will then either sustain (grant) or overrule (deny) the objection. During a bench trial, the judge may reserve ruling on the objection. The state will present its evidence first. The defendant is not required to present any evidence because the state bears the burden of proving the defendant is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. If the defendant presents evidence, the state has the opportunity to present rebuttal evidence. Also, both sides have the right to cross examine each other’s witnesses.

Closing Arguments—Once the parties are through presenting their evidence, they each have an opportunity to make closing arguments to the jury. Closing arguments are an opportunity to persuade the judge or jury to decide the case in favor of a party. Closing arguments must be based upon the evidence produced in trial.

The Verdict—Unlike a civil jury trial, the jury in a criminal case must return a unanimous verdict-either guilty or not guilty. The jury may also find the defendant guilty of a lesser charge, if that lesser charge was submitted to the jury in the jury instructions. If the jury cannot reach a unanimous verdict, the court will declare a mistrial and the case may be tried again to another jury at a later date if the prosecutor so chooses.

Sentencing

After the return of a guilty verdict, the jury’s duty is complete. The jury is not involved in determining the defendant’s punishment; sentencing is left solely to the judge. The court will schedule a sentencing hearing, and both sides will have the opportunity to make sentencing recommendations.

Pre-sentence Investigation—Before any defendant is sentenced (except in traffic and less serious criminal matters) the judge is given a pre-sentence investigation report prepared by a probation officer. This report contains information such as the defendant’s criminal record and family and financial circumstances, harm to any victims, and sentencing recommendations from the probation officer and others.