Oquawka man arrested for domestic battery and injuring an officer

An Oquawka man was charged with multiple types of battery after resisting arrest and injuring a Henderson County deputy, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on Green Street at just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5 in response to a report of domestic violence.

22-year-old Ethan Hand was arrested at the residence on charges of Aggravated Domestic Battery and for interfering with the reporting of the incident. While deputies were performing the arrest, Hand reportedly became violent and attacked the officers, causing minor injuries to one deputy. Hand was subdued and additionally charged with Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer and Resisting a Peace Officer.