Oquawka man arrested minutes after burglarizing home

Henderson County deputies were able to catch the man thanks to the owner's security.

OQUAWKA, Ill. — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office was able to catch a burglar just after his heist thanks to the homeowner's security and cooperation.

The Sheriff's Office says that on Friday, February 14th, a resident called to report a burglary in progress. Although the caller was not at their home, they were notified of the entry by the home's security system and were able to watch the burglar through cameras.

The caller was able to describe the burglar's actions and his appearance to the office while deputies made their way to the scene.

Before the deputies arrived, the burglar, 44-year-old Oquawka resident Christopher J. Pierce, left the home and began walking away. Pierce only made it one block away before the deputies were able to locate and arrest him.

During further investigation Deputies learned Pierce had burglarized the residence on a previous occasion, where money was stolen.