One person was shot and sustained life-threatening injuries after a domestic disturbance in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person was shot and sustained life-threatening injuries after a domestic disturbance in Davenport.

The shooting was reported shortly before noon on Saturday, January 30 in the 600 block of Fillmore Street.

The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. There was no word on his or her condition as of Sunday.