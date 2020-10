One person was seriously injured when gunfire was exchanged in the 3100 block of Brady Street, according to police.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. Two people exchanged gunfire and one person was hurt.

Police described the injured person as an adult, but gave no additional information.