The Rock Island Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the Douglas Park Neighborhood near 16th Avenue and 7th Street just before 3 a.m. Jan 21, 2021.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Rock Island Thursday morning.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for their injuries. Their condition is not yet known.