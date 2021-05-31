One person dead after shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Police say one person is dead after a shooting Saturday, May 29th, a few blocks away from Douglas Park.
Rock Island Police say officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 1600 block of 7th Street, and they found someone who had been hit. They were taken to the hospital where they later died. Their name is not being released, and no suspect has been identified.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Rock Island Police a (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.