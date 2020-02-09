One dead after stabbing in Galesburg parking lot

Police said the stabbing happened in the parking lot at 2285 East Main Street in the early morning of Wednesday, September 2.

GALESBURG, Ill — One person died after being stabbed in a parking lot in Galesburg, according to the police department.

Police said the stabbing happened in the parking lot at 2285 East Main Street in the early morning of Wednesday, September 2. The victim was being treated at a local hospital before being transferred to Peoria. That's where the person was declared dead.

Someone has been taken into custody in connection, police said.

Names have not yet been released in this case.