One dead after stabbing in Galesburg parking lot

GALESBURG, Ill — One person died after being stabbed in a parking lot in Galesburg, according to the police department.
Police said the stabbing happened in the parking lot at 2285 East Main Street in the early morning of Wednesday, September 2. The victim was being treated at a local hospital before being transferred to Peoria. That's where the person was declared dead.
Someone has been taken into custody in connection, police said.
Names have not yet been released in this case.
If you have any information on the stabbing, call Galesburg Police at 309-343-9151. You can also text tips to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637, text keyword "Galesburg" along with your tip.