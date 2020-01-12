One dead after Rock Island liquor store shooting

Police confirmed that a 27-year-old man was killed after gunshots were reported at Riverside Liquor.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Police say that one man is dead after gunshots rang out near a Rock Island liquor store.

At about 1:31 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, the Rock Island Police Department received a report of shots fired with an injury in the 2400 block of 7th Avenue St, near Riverside Liquor.

At the scene, police found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound, who was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police have not named the victim at this time. RICO Coroner Brian Gustafson said that the autopsy will be conducted on December 2.