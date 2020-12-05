Officials: Man shot by police in 2016 tried to hit trooper

A Davenport man who was shot by officers in 2016 after he rammed a police car now stands accused of trying to run down an Iowa State trooper.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man who was shot by officers in 2016 after he rammed a police car now stands accused of trying to run down an Iowa State trooper over during an early May 2020 weekend.

The Quad-City Times says 23-year-old Rodricco Radell Parks Jr. was arrested early Saturday morning, May 9 after police say a trooper pulled over an SUV in Davenport on suspicion of excessive speeding.

The trooper says that as he approached the SUV, a passenger — later identified as Parks — jumped into the driver’s seat, threw the vehicle into reverse and tried to run over the trooper.