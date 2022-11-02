Suspect dead after Phoenix shooting leaves five police officers hospitalized, one woman critically injured

Nine officers who responded to the scene near the intersection of Broadway Road and 51st Avenue were injured by gunfire, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video is from an earlier Friday morning broadcast before the suspect was confirmed to be dead.

A suspect is dead after an early-morning standoff in South Phoenix injured several police officers and "critically injured" one woman, the city's police department said.

The department tweeted out that the incident happened near Broadway Road and 51st Avenue. Officers said the suspect was found dead inside the home and there is no longer a threat to the public.

The Phoenix Police Department confirmed that nine officers were wounded in the shooting. Five of those officers were hospitalized.

Officers responded to a 911 call reported that a woman had been shot inside of a house, police said. An officer responding to the scene was shot multiple times by a man in the home upon arrival.

A baby inside the house was placed into a carrier and put outside, Williams said. Officers approaching the baby to move it away from the home were then shot at by the same man inside. Officers reacted by shooting at the house.

Four officers were shot at that time and four other officers were wounded by bullet shrapnel, the department said.

The woman shot at the scene was critically injured, Willaims said. One of the shot officers is in critical condition. The baby at the scene was uninjured.

Police believe that the suspect and the injured woman were formerly in a relationship and the baby at the scene was theirs.

Officers have not yet released the following information:

How the suspect died

Identity of the suspect

Identity of the shot woman

Identities of the shot police officers

This is a developing situation. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

THE LATEST:



🚨 5 Phoenix officers shot and hospitalized

🚨 1 woman critically injured

🚨 Barricade situation resolved, no longer a threat to the public

🚨 Standoff started around 2 am as a 911 call for a gunshot wound

🚨 Baby caught in the crossfire is OK pic.twitter.com/C5kOv4qIPj — Jess Winters (@JessWintersTV) February 11, 2022

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

