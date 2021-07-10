Office fire in Burlington's former Klein Center deemed suspicious

A fire that broke out at the former Klein Center in Burlington is considered suspicious, according to Fire Marshal Mark Crooks.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A fire that broke out at the former Klein Center in Burlington is considered suspicious, according to Fire Marshal Mark Crooks.

The fire was reported Friday, July 9 around 1:40 p.m. at 2910 Madison Avenue. Crooks said flames were showing through a former office window on the first floor. That was the only room that was on fire, and crews were able to contain it and extinguish the flames within 40 minutes.

Though the fire was contained to just that office, other rooms next to it sustained heat damage.

Police in Burlington are investigating the fire, since it is considered suspicious. There were no injuries reported.

The building has sat vacant for years. It originally opened in 1963 as a rehab hospital, according to a report by PR Newswire. Twelve years later, Great River Medical Center started using it as a long-term care center.