Nurse, correctional officer dead after inmate attack in infirmary of Anamosa State Penitentiary

ANAMOSA, Iowa — A correctional officer and a nurse have died after being attacked by an inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Corrections. The Anamosa State Penitentiary is about 75 miles northwest of the Quad Cities.
The statement said an inmate assaulted multiple staff members and inmates in the prison's infirmary around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23.
"Additional security staff arrived and restrained the inmate," read the statement. "Staff began attempting life-saving first aid on the injured until paramedics arrived."
Names of those involved have been withheld pending notification of family.
An investigation is underway by the Iowa Department of Corrections and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which is part of the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
The Anamosa State Penitentiary is a maximum and medium security prison that has about 950 offenders, according to the Department of Corrections. There are about 320 staff members.