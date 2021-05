DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead and another's in custody after a shooting Sunday, May 9th.

31 year-old Justin Wright from Georgia now faces first degree murder charges. Investigators got the call around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, at a home off Calvin Street, just down the road from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. 20 year-old Wilanna Bibbs, who's from North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene.