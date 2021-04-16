Nine people, including the gunman are dead after a shooting in Indianapolis

Eight people are dead and more remain in the hospital after a mass shooting at a FedEx Facility near the Indianapolis International Airport.
Investigators say a shots fired call came in around 11 p.m. Thursday, April 15th. When they arrived the gunman had died by suicide at the scene, but it was still very active. At least nine others were hurt. Four are in critical condition. The number of injured could go up as people continue to walk into area hospitals. One witness says it was unlike anything he's ever seen before.
This is a developing story.