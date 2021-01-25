Man wanted for attempted murder in Galesburg New Year's Day shooting apprehended in Las Vegas

Police say Kyle Reddick was apprehended three weeks after the shooting in Las Vegas, more than 1,600 miles away.

GALESBURG, Ill. — A man who was wanted for four counts of attempted murder has been apprehended.

Police said 27-year-old Kyle D. Reddick was identified as the suspect in a New Year's Day shooting that injured four people. They were shot around 2:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Monroe Street. All survived the shooting.

According to police Reddick was known to some of the people involved in the incident.

More than three weeks later, police confirmed Reddick had been located and arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was taken into custody on Saturday, January 23 by the US Marshal's Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force.